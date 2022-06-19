Listen to music while you swim with these waterproof headphones, on sale for 22% off

Thanks to special open ear bone conduction, these fully waterproof headphones allow you to listen to music both in and out of the water.

Did you know that you can actually listen to music while swimming? All you need is the latest tech, in the form of these Wave Open-Ear Bone Conduction Headphones. Even better, right now you can grab them on sale for just $65.95 - that’s 22% off the regular price of $89.

Thanks to special open ear bone conduction, these fully waterproof headphones allow you to listen to music both in and out of the water. Simply connect to Bluetooth on your device, and you’ll be able to stream your favorite audio while also being fully submersible in depths of up to 1.5 meters of water. These headphones also have an official water rating of IP68, which means you can be sure they’ll submerge unharmed.

Don’t want to use your phone at all? No problem: you can also load up to 3000 tracks onto the headphones themselves as they boast a generous 16GB of internal storage to listen to music on the go, with no extra device required.

Whether you swim regularly for fitness or for fun, this is a gamechanger. With this accessory on hand, just like any other workout, you’ll be able to listen to music to keep you energized and entertained while you swim — helping you to train for longer and reach your fitness goals faster than ever.

Not only are the Wave headphones designed for swimming, but they deliver a premium all-day listening experience on dry land, too, as their lightweight and comfortable design will stay just as secure while running, cycling, hiking, and more. Whatever your adventure activity of choice may be, it just got a whole lot more fun.

Take your swimming to the next level with these Wave Open-Ear Bone Conduction Headphones, on sale now for 22% off, for $69.95 (regular price $89).

