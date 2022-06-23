Learn to speak French with your own personal coach

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve been wanting to learn a new language but you’re having a hard time trying to determine which language would be best to try your hand at, why not consider French? Not only is it among one of the top languages to learn but learning French also allows you to connect better to the world around you and gives you access to French history and culture.

Fluent Forever French Bootcamp is a great place to start learning to speak and understand French, and right now, you can gain 2 months’ worth of access for only $99. This 12-day Bootcamp takes a different approach to learning a new language. Instead of relying on memorizing new words in a different language and studying grammar rules, your personal French coach will train your brain to actually think in French by learning through conversation.

This unique method works with your brain’s ability to learn, helping you to automatically absorb words, phrases, and ideas into your memory as you see them in as little as 10 minutes a day.

As seen in TNW, TecMundo, The Verge, Forbes, and Chicago Tribune, your French Bootcamp will include 8 personal sessions with a professional French coach. This coach will build lessons around your passions and interests, instead of giving you a generic vocabulary list that is boring and means nothing to you.

You’ll also have access to 2 interactive small classes and a 1-hour masterclass and a Q & A session with Gabe Wyner. Gabe is the CEO of Fluent Forever mobile application, which is also the most successful crowdfunded app in history.

Finally, you’ll also have access to customized app content that uses a proprietary review algorithm, which allows users to learn faster in shorter bursts.

If you’re ready to start learning French in a new and exciting way, don’t wait to take advantage of this limited-time deal. Normally $149, you can get the Fluent Forever French Bootcamp: 2-Month Access on sale for $50 off at only $99.

