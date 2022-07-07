Experience your favorite song again with these crystal-clear wireless earbuds

With a good song and some wireless earbuds that bring it to life, there’s not much you can’t do. Just a few years ago, the only name in wireless earbuds was AirPods, and if you didn’t have an iOS device, you were out of luck. Now the technology has proliferated and advanced a ton, so you can find fantastic deals on wireless earbuds that pack a ton of quality into a tiny form. That’s what you’ll get with these JBL Live Free Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds. During our Deal Days Sale, these awesome wireless earbuds are only $65.99 (Reg. $149) no coupon code needed.

These wireless earbuds are feature-packed and exciting! Pop them in and enjoy a zero distractions immersive experience with active noise-canceling. If you do want to hear more of the world, activate the smart ambient noise to hear conversations or everything around you. Connect to your phone with a single click. These earbuds are geared up for seven hours of playback, plus 14 hours with the case. For recharging, use any Qi-compatible wireless charging station.

But how is the sound? A wireless earbud can have all the impressive battery and durability in the world, but if the sound quality is lacking, they’re worthless. The JBL Live Free earbuds have incredible clarity, volume, and depth to their sound. As one popsci reviewer puts it, “you feel as though you are in the room with the artist... Details like the howl of individual crowd members and the scratchiness of the microphone made me feel like I was in the bar where the show had been recorded.” That’s the kind of clarity that lets you hear new levels to songs you’ve been listening to for years.

Hear your favorite song as if it was the first time again.

