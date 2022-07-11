Play online and get free games every month with PS Plus Essential

The Essential bundle unlocks online play for games that have it, but that’s not all. You can also expand your library with two free games every month.

Some of the best adventures are the ones you have with friends. Or, in the case of gaming, some of the best adventures are the ones you have with a lot of strangers, some of whom become friends. PlayStation Plus may have started with the PS3, but it’s grown a lot since then. Now, it’s not just a few games with online multiplayer. For a limited time, you can get PlayStation Plus Essential: 12-Month Subscription for only $59.99, and it’s just as good as it has always been.

Recently, PlayStation announced that it’s expanding PS Plus into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. If you’ve ever had PlayStation Plus, then the Essential subscription is going to sound pretty familiar. If you’ve never had it, then you should know that you don’t have to pay top-dollar if you just want to be able to play online with friends.

The Essential bundle unlocks online play for games that have it, but that’s not all. You can also expand your library with two free games every month. You also get access to exclusive content like character skins, cosmetic items, and free-to-play games, along with discounts for other titles.

If you’re playing on a PS5, you also get the brand new PlayStation Plus Collection, which lets you play back through some of the biggest titles from the PS4. That includes Detroit: Become Human, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy 15: Royal Edition, God of War, and a bunch more!

Plus, if you’re stuck on a game, you can access the all-new Game Help option. This gives you spoiler-free hints and tips on some PS5 games. Skip the length walkthroughs and get only what you need with this cool new feature.

Connect online, collect new games, and play with friends and enemies you haven’t made yet. For a limited time, you can get PlayStation Plus Essential: 12-Month Subscription for $59.99.

