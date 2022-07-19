Easily create professional video content with this text-to-speech program

Speechnow is an AI text-to-speech technology that enables creators to bring static content like eBooks, PDFs, and other documents to life.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re a creator that spends a lot of time producing video content such as how-to-videos, you probably have to do a voice-over to get your point and instructions across.

Making good voice-overs are harder than most people think and it can be intimidating to people that don’t like the way their voice sounds or people that have speech impediments.

Thanks to the wonderful world of technology, there’s a pretty easy and less stressful way to make voiceover content for your social media channels!

Check out Speechnow™ True to Life AI Text to Speech SN001. Speechnow is an AI text-to-speech technology that enables creators to bring static content like eBooks, PDFs, and other documents to life and right now, you can score a lifetime subscription for only $29.99.

Ad

Users can choose from over 800+ languages and voices and easily convert text to speech in just a few easy steps. Speechnow works with most video creation software like Mac, iMovie, Lumen, Avid Pro Tools, Ableton, Camtasia, and more and it exports audio files in MP3, WAV, OGG, and WEB3 format.

With the Professional Plan creators gain access to 1 million characters per month, access to all standard and neural voices, access to all standard and neural voice effects and unlimited audio file creation.

But is it really that easy? Yes! There are only 3 things you need to do: Simply add your text, choose your voice and language, create your file and boom, you’re done!

You can access Speechnow on your desktop and mobile device and you have access for life.

If you’re a creator that’s been looking for a better, easier and less stressful way to add voice-overs to your content, don’t wait to grab this deal. Retailing for $3,299, get the Speechnow™ True to Life AI Text to Speech SN001: Lifetime Subscription on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

Ad

Prices subject to change.