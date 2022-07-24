Keep an eye on your home wherever you are with this indoor security camera

With this great home accessory, you’ll be able to enjoy 24/7 live footage of a large area of your home, available to watch right from your smartphone.

Whether you want to keep a watchful eye over your pets even when you’re not home, or have total security peace of mind, a reliable indoor security camera is the way forward. It doesn’t have to involve investing in an expensive security system, either, because right now you can grab this Wi-Fi 1080p Indoor 360° View PTZ IP Camera on sale for just $57.99 — that’s a 17% discount off the regular price of $69.

With this great home accessory, you’ll be able to enjoy 24/7 live footage of a large area of your home, available to watch right from your smartphone. Simply plug in the smart camera and then follow a few steps on the dedicated eco4life app to get up and running. Then, all you need is a reliable Wi-Fi connection to stream live video from your home to the app, wherever you are.

You’ll be able to view the live video in gloriously high-resolution 1920 x 1080 full HD, day or night (thanks to its advanced night vision capabilities), while the super wide viewing angle gives you a 345 degrees horizontal and 115 degrees vertical rotation range, which makes for 360-degree coverage of your space.

This isn’t just any camera, either: we’re talking full smart home security. The smart app on your phone will allow you to control everything with a tap. Access your camera from your phone at any time, manage and share the camera with your entire family from your device, and control everything from your smartphone.

Then, this smart camera’s advanced motion technology will detect and outline motion in both the live-stream and video playback modes, with each motion event automatically saved to an SD card — so you’ll have an HD record of the movements in your home saved for safe keeping.

We’re also fans of this camera’s two-way built-in microphone and speaker. Yes, we will be speaking to our cats when we’re in the office.

Want to take your home security to the next level? You can even set up multiple cameras in different rooms of the home, and control all of them from the same app, too.

Get this Wi-Fi 1080p Indoor 360° View PTZ IP Camera on sale with 17% off now for $57.99 (reg. $69).

