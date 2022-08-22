This stylish mini fridge will keep your favorite drinks and snacks extra fresh

This little fridge can hold up to 12 (12 oz) cans and 6 (500 ml) water bottles, a few jars of pickles—or whatever it is you’re craving.

With classes resuming, weekend events gearing up, and work intensifying for the year’s final quarter, keeping up with the chaos can be challenging. As summer ends and we prep for packed fall schedules, staying hydrated and keeping our bellies full is the key to making it through.

Whether you’re at the office, commuting, or camping with the family—you want to make sure you have a fresh stash of drinks and snacks handy. The Uber Chill XL Personal Mini Fridge (Navy Blue) will hold your favorite beverages and bites. This little fridge can hold up to 12 (12 oz) cans and 6 (500 ml) water bottles, a few jars of pickles—or whatever it is you’re craving.

This nifty low-noise fridge fits in small spaces with dimensions measuring 14″H x 14″L x 14″W. It cools up to 32°F and heats up to 135°F at standard room temperature. Great for keeping soup warm until lunch or a sparkling water ice cold for when you’re extra thirsty.

The Uber Chill gives off retro vibes with its chic blue color and hip design. If you spend a lot of time in your car or love road trips, you’ll be happy to know the fridge easily plugs into a 12V cigarette lighter so you can keep it running when you’re on the go. Or, plug it into any standard outlet wherever sips and nibbles are desired. Either way, the Uber Chill is portable and lightweight should you need ever to change locations.

Not only will you have a personal fridge at your leisure, but for every purchase from the Back to Education collection, a portion of the proceeds will also be donated to students or a charitable cause. One chill customer said,”Love the look and the window. It holds quite a bit and keeps my stuff cold. Perfect for my office.”- Ruth Garcia

Our Back to Education Event runs from 8/10-8/24, and for a limited time, you can get the Uber Chill XL Personal Mini Fridge (Navy Blue) for $79.99 (originally $84), a savings of 5%! No coupon is needed to take advantage of this price drop!

