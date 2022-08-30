Turn your website into a customized app in minutes with AppMySite

“There’s an app for that,” has become such a popular phrase that Apple has gone so far as to trademark it. Of course, that’s not to say that those words can never be spoken again. In fact, if you decide to turn your website into a user-friendly, convenient app to which you can guide your customers, both would-be and returning, then you, too, could proclaim with pride, “There’s an app for that!”

From Houston-themed emojis to getting your kids to do their chores there truly is an app for almost everything you can think of, other than perhaps your own unique website. How can you change that without spending an arm and a leg, without having coding knowledge, or without investing a lot of time and energy? The answer is simple. AppMySite can turn your WordPress website into a customized app in minutes. You can publish your app directly within your account and your customers can then download it from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store in whatever region they are in or whatever language they desire. In order to keep your customers updated, the app can then send push notifications, while analytics can monitor your growth. It’s fast, it’s easy, and it’s a must-have to stay current in the ever-competitive market.

With high ratings on such sites as Capterra, Trustpilot, and Wordpress, and with rave reviews such as “Awesome and easy to use tool and quick customer support,” and “[It can] take your business to the next technological and branding level,” AppMySite is intuitive and allows you to view your final product before publishing it.

A 5-year subscription for a single mobile app is available now for only $49.99 (regularly valued at over $2,000). However, during our Your Bundle, Your Way sale, if you purchase two items in our collection of apps, software, or online courses, you will receive 20% off using code YOURWAY20, or save 30% off with code YOURWAY30 when you choose three or more items. The more you buy, the more you save. Please note that your total must be at least $49 for discounts to apply. And hurry, this event ends September 5th at 11:59 PM.

Prices subject to change.