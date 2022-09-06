Feel like a master chef in the kitchen with this Japanese knife set

The knives are made of high-carbon stainless steel, so you know they’re strong, durable, and will last long enough to more than justify the price.

When you first start cooking in your own kitchen, you likely feel fine just wielding a butter knife and steak knife for any culinary exploits. But once you get your hands on an actual quality knife, well, it forever changes the way you see food preparation. There’s no going back to the clumsy days of using that butter knife to slice your veggies!

The problem, of course, is that a truly excellent knife set can make a huge dent in your wallet — which is why it’s so exciting the Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set is on sale for just $139.99 (it’s usually valued at $429). No coupons needed! For that low price, you get eight astonishing knives that fulfill every culinary need you may have.

Here’s what to love about the knives: They’re made of high-carbon stainless steel, so you know they’re strong, durable, and will last long enough to more than justify the price. The bolster is specifically designed with comfort and control in mind, and the 15-degree angle of the blade makes for a sharp and elegant cutting face (consider that most Western-style knives have edge angles of 25 degrees).

The knife set includes an 8-inch chef knife (perfect for everyday meal prep); an 8-inch slicing knife (the longer and more flexible blade makes it perfect for any thin slices); an 8-inch bread knife (for all your baked goods needs); a 7-inch cleaver (for bones, tough meat, and other butcher essentials); a 7-inch Santoku knife (it’s forged with a granton edge and has a thinner blade); a 5-inch Santoku knife (for the easiest fruit and veggie chops); a 6-inch boning knife (best used for for thin and prices cuts when cooking meat and fish); and a 3.5-inch paring knife. Plus, you’ll get a gorgeous gift box to store your eight knives in!

Transform the way you prep and cook with the Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set for only $139.99 today.

