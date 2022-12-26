Get the electric toothbrush with 4 brush modes, smart timer and more for only $40

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It’s hard to believe, but a new year is almost here. Fortunately, you can make some major changes in your life without spending a fortune, whether brightening your home or your smile. The Mouth Armor Model X Sonic Electric Toothbrush is designed specifically to maximize the effectiveness of time spent brushing your teeth, so you can maintain a bright, beautiful smile with less effort.

With 38,000 sonic micro-brushing motions per minute, the Model X will efficiently brush your teeth with a vibration that is soft but thorough. You can choose from four modes of brushing for the one that best suits your needs.

An ergonomic handle makes it so much more comfortable to brush as long as necessary. And a smart 2-minute auto timer pulses every 30 seconds to remind you to change the position or angle of your toothbrush.

The Model X’s long-lasting battery is rechargeable with the included USB cable and easy-to-use adapter. only takes four hours to achieve a full charge and that will keep your toothbrush working for up to 100 days. There is even a built-in reminder that will alert you when the battery needs to be recharged

Plus, the Mouth Armor Model X Sonic Electric Toothbrush is just as ideal for travel as it is for home use. It comes with its own travel case and is super portable, at a featherweight 0.3 ounce. Best of all, it comes with four heads, so the whole family can benefit. It’s no wonder buyers have given it a perfect 5-star rating.

The last thing you want to do when it comes to your oral health is compromise and now you don’t have to. Maintain a bright, beautiful smile with less effort, get a Mouth Armor Model X Sonic Electric Toothbrush while it’s on sale for only $39.99, a discount of 73% off the regular retail price of $149.

Prices subject to change.