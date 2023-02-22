A toast to this refurbished 2-in-1 compact toaster oven for $69.99

Used to be when toast was on the menu way back in time, they would put bread on a stick and place it over an open fire, much like when we roast marshmallows these days. It wasn’t until the early 1900s that the first electrical toaster came on the market. It was invented by General Electric and consisted of a cage-like device with a single heating element that could only toast one side at a time.

Fortunately, we’ve come a long way since then for, as with so many of our appliances, they have evolved into so much more than their originally intended purpose. So it is with this Compact Toaster Oven by Ninja Foodi.

Not only can you toast your bread evenly, on both sides no less, this 2-in-1 kitchen must-have bakes and broils. Stand it up vertically and it will toast to perfection—be it any kind of bread, bagels, or waffles. With your choice of 7 levels of darkness, you can get it to just your shade of liking. Flip it on its side, unlock the setting to oven mode and you can defrost your frozen foods, reheat last night’s dinner, or broil up a couple of individual-sized pizzas. With the capacity to cook up to 16 chicken nuggets and the fact that it cooks 35% faster than a conventional oven, this compact toaster oven is going to help make life much easier when it comes to making a quick snack, or a light dinner, leaving you with more time to spend on your hobbies, or even catch up on your z’s. And for easy cleaning, the crumb tray traps and locks crumbs in both the toaster and oven position.

