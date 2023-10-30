The best gift for foodies: This 8-piece Japanese chef’s knife set with gift box, now $299 off!

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: This 8-piece set of Seido™ knives that come in a gift box could make a meaningful gift this holiday season, and they’re $129.97 (70% off!) from now through October 31.

Need some holiday gifting inspo? One thoughtful and practical option is this 8-piece Seido™ knife set that comes in a gift-ready box. During our early bird holiday savings event, it’s also an affordable option at $129.97, down from its $429 retail price. This sale ends tomorrow, October 31, at 11:59 p.m. PT, so get yours now!

A knife set can make an excellent gift for just about anyone, but it may be most meaningful to a professional chef, home cook, or meal prepper in your life.

These Seido™ knives are crafted with high-carbon stainless steel for hardness and durability that can withstand regular use for years. Of course, good knife habits and regular sharpening can maintain their quality and increase longevity.

Take a look at each knife included in this set:

8-Inch chef’s knife

8-Inch slicing knife

8-Inch bread knife

7-Inch cleaver

7-Inch Santoku knife

5-Inch Santoku knife

6-Inch boning knife

3.5-Inch paring knife

https://player.vimeo.com/video/673690871

What makes Seido™ knives stand out from others is a blade angle of 15º — compared to 25º in other models — for a noticeably sharper cutting experience. That means meal prep and holiday cooking might be more efficient and enjoyable.

Don’t forget that this Seido™ knife set comes in a box for easy gifting. It can also double as storage! It’s easy to see why this set has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on the sales page.

Get the Seido™ 8-piece knife set and gift box for $129.97 (reg. $429) through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, no coupon is needed.

Prices subject to change.