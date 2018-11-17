JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Don't let the holidays turn into a major loss.

That’s the message from State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, who’s reminding families that the number one day for cooking fires is Thanksgiving.

"With Thanksgiving next week, be sure to take steps to protect yourself and your family from accidents," Patronis said. "Thanksgiving is meant to be spent enjoying time with loved ones and not in the emergency room."

Patronis, who is also the state's chief financial officer, shared a video showing what could happen if a turkey fryer overflows.

He offered these eight safety tips to avoid a holiday tragedy: