Looking for Christmas lights? Glynn County offers online map

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - As homeowners decorate for the holidays, one Georgia county is trying to help residents plot tours of their local Christmas lights.

Glynn County on the Georgia coast has launched an online map of Christmas displays. Homeowners in communities including Brunswick and St. Simons Island can add their addresses and upload a photo showing how they’ve decked their walls, roofs and yards.

A handful of people have plotted their homes on the online map so far, along with the elaborate light display at the historic district of Jekyll Island state park.