First Coast New Year's Eve events offer something for everybody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There are many ways to celebrate New Year's Eve in and around Jacksonville.

Here are some of the events available:

New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Jacksonville

End the year with an enormous celebration that includes live music at the Jacksonville Landing, vendors and an amazing riverfront fireworks show.

Free event schedule below:

4 p.m- 8 p.m. - G-Vibe Trio

8:30 p.m.- 1 a.m. - Party in a Box

Midnight - Fireworks over St. Johns River

74th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

North Carolina State University will play No. 19 Texas A&M University in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl which will be played at 7:30 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field. It will be nationally televised on ESPN. . The event will feature a post-game concert by Platinum-selling recording artist Cole Swindell.

ZOOLights at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Ring in the New Year and have a wild time with some real party animals – all before bedtime.

Discover the Jacksonville Zoo after hours and walk through the exhibits and gardens decorated with thousands of sparkling LED lights.

St. Augustine Nights of Lights

During Nights of Lights, St. Augustine glows with holiday magic – from the ground to the rooftops. St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights features millions of tiny white lights that create a magical atmosphere in the Nation’s Oldest City. The lights will remain on through Sunday, Feb. 3.

Beach Blast Off

This annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display and entertainment at the St. Augustine Beach Pier will ring in 2019. The event features a kids’ zone, face painting, rides, a photo booth, a rock climbing wall, food vendors and live entertainment. The event is from 6-10 p.m. with the fireworks display at 8:30 p.m., at 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach.

WinterFEST at Adventure Landing

The water park has been turned into a winter wonderland with an ice skating rink, ice slides, winter village and hot cocoa. The event runs from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. Adventure Landing was transformed into a cozy Alpine experience complete with ice skating, Blizzard Bluff Village and Crystal Creek Lodge.

Winter enthusiasts from around the First Coast can enjoy a host of festivities from ice skating to alpine slides to visits while winding through a snowy village with window displays and lights galore. Click here for ticket information.

4th Annual New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop at Fernandina Beach Waterfront

The Shrimp Drop is a family-oriented New Year’s Eve Jubilee at Fernandina Beach’s waterfront downtown, celebrating the last moments of 2018 with the dropping of a lighted shrimp, and a fireworks display. Music, laser shows, food, street vendors and bounce houses will be on-site at Parking Lot B from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the Shrimp Drop taking place at 7 p.m., and fireworks to follow.

New Year’s Eve All-Night Skate at Skate Station

Skate Station welcomes all ages to this family-friendly event that starts Monday at 7:30 p.m. and ends on New Year's Day. Children ages 15 and under only permitted after midnight for continued fun and games, prizes, food and more. For more details, click here.

New Year Eve on Fleming Island at Town Hall Event Center

Village Square Shopping Center is sponsoring a night filled with music from Queen’s, "Bohemian Rhapsody" and more music. Tickets are $25 per person and include DJ, a late evening buffet, dessert, a champagne toast to the new year and a cash bar. For ticket information, click here.

