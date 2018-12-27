Parking confusion in St. Augustine leads to ticket forgiveness

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - More than a dozen drivers got a gift they didn't want over the Christmas holidays from St. Augustine - parking tickets. But the big surprise is that they won't have to pay them due to confusion over rules.

Parking is complimentary in St. Augustine on Sundays and federal holidays, but there was some confusion about Dec. 24 because even though it is not a regular federal holiday, the president gave federal workers the day off.

Because of the confusion, the city will forgive the 14 parking tickets issued that day for vehicles parked in legal spaces. Those who parked in restricted areas such as loading zones will still need to pay their fines. Drivers who received tickets thinking parking was free of charge in regular spaces on Christmas Eve will be sent a letter from the city notifying them the ticket has been voided.

Parking will be enforced as usual on New Year's Eve, but since New Year’s Day is a federal holiday, St. Augustine will offer complimentary parking on Tuesday, Jan. 1 for on-street parking and in lots managed by the city.

Exceptions are the Historic Downtown Parking Facility, which offers parking for $15 per entry.

