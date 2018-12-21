Shopping will be busy in final weekend before Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This weekend is the final weekend before Christmas to finish any last-minute shopping.

Saturday is expected to be the second busiest day to shop in-stores behind Black Friday.

According to the National Retail Federation, roughly 134 million people plan to shop on Super Saturday. The NRF said a survey shows 7 percent of holiday shoppers don’t plan to finish their shopping until Christmas Eve.

“We are out for last-minute things for neighbors and for my husband’s gift,” Mandy Stevens said.

Stevens was finishing up some holiday shopping with her daughter on Thursday at the St. Johns Town Center. She told News4Jax she got there early to get her shopping done quickly.

“I like to get out before the crowds,” Stevens said.

But the crowds can be hard to beat this time of year.

“I really thought that I would get here and it would be pretty much empty but it’s been a struggle to even find a parking space,” shopper Karen Childers said.

If you are planning to shop this weekend, the St. Johns Town Center reminds shoppers about its free, complimentary shuttle service. The shuttle picks shoppers up at their car and takes them to stores they need to go to. To get a shuttle, call (904) 610-9182. To check for sales and promotions, visit this website. Many stores also have extended hours during the holidays.

