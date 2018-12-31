Tips for celebrating New Year's Eve safely with fireworks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - If you plan to set off your own fireworks to ring in the new year, the Florida Forest Service urges you to follow these safety tips:

Follow all county or city fireworks laws.

Light fireworks in a cleared area, free of any vegetation or debris.

Remove all debris from roofs or decks where fireworks could land.

Always have a water source available in case of a fire.

Aim fireworks away from people, homes and wooded areas.

Do not allow young children to light or handle fireworks.

Never use homemade fireworks.

Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water.

Store unused fireworks and lighters out of the reach of children.

Clean up all debris from fireworks.

Report any fires immediately to 911.

Since Jan. 1, 2018, over 2,200 wildfires have burned more than 136,000 acres across Florida. “Our state has suffered enough catastrophic events this year,” said Jim Karels, state forester and director of the Florida Forest Service. “It’s imperative now more than ever to avoid further tragedy by being aware and following the law, ensuring the safety of your neighbors, friends and family.”

