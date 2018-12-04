Toys ready to help 7,000 Jacksonville children smile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When the doors of the Prime Osborn Convention Center open at 9 a.m. Saturday, there will be a mountain of toys available for the children of Jacksonville who might not otherwise receive toys for Christmas.

It's the 20th year for the Children's Christmas Party of Jacksonville, which collects donations of new, unwrapped toys from businesses, citizens and viewers of WJXT and givens them to Duval County's children in need.

“This is their Christmas,” Tad Strong, Children’s Christmas Party chairman of the board, said last year. “I gave a bike away in 2008 and have been hooked ever since.”

The "Wonder of Christmas" theme will greet up to 7,000 children. Guest appearance are expected by Mayor Lenny Curry, Jaxson de Ville and, of course, Santa Claus.

Hundreds of volunteers, including some from News4Jax, will help pass out footballs, dolls, basketballs, and even bikes on a first-come, first-served basis. Children were given three tickets that could be exchanged for toys. Some of the tickets were randomly stamped for that child to receive a bicycle.

Last year 23,000 toys were available for children -- plenty for every family that attended.

The Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville is a nonprofit organization. Money is donated throughout the year by local companies and individuals to help buy toys in bulk.

Toys are given to children ages 12 and younger. The families in need are not required to present identification or make an application, but children must be present to receive the toys.

