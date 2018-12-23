What's open and what's closed on Christmas Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're too busy working to shop for Christmas over the next two days, there are some places that will be open on the holiday.

While Target, Walmart, Publix and Winn-Dixie stores will be closed on Christmas Day, there are some options for people who can't shop ahead of time.

Here's a list of some businesses that will be open on Christmas Day.

CVS.

Walgreens.

Wawa.

IHOP.

Denny’s.

Burger King.

McDonald’s.

Starbucks.

Dunkin'.

Golden Corral.

Waffle House.

Buffalo Wild Wings.

Chart House.

Fogo de Chao.

Panda Express.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

All the businesses are set to open for all or part of Christmas Day, but customers are urged to call before heading out to them, as hours can vary by location.

