Candymaker settles class action lawsuit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The company Taste of Nature Inc. has settled a class action suit over the sale of many lines of candy. The basis of the lawsuit was that Taste of Nature Inc. unlawfully sold packages of candy with too much empty space inside.

The 16 candy brands are below:

Cookie Dough Bites

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites

Fudge Brownie Cookie Dough Bites

Santa’s Village Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites

Cookies N’ Cream Cookie Dough Bites

Cinnamon Bun Bites

Red Velvet Cupcake Bites

Moon Pie Bites

Strawberry Dream Bites

Birthday Cake Cookie Dough Bites

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Bites

Muddy Bears

Shari Candies Cherry Sour Balls

Despicable Me 2 Sour Gummies

Sqwigglies

Hello Kitty Treats

The class action lawsuit was filed in May of 2018. The woman who filed it, Dacia Trentham, accused Taste of Nature Inc. of packaging its candies in cardboard that you couldn't see inside with too much empty space.

Despite the legal loss, Taste of Nature Inc. maintains it did nothing wrong. The company claims its packaging was legal, but the two sides have agreed to settle the lawsuit so there will not be any further litigation.

People who could get any settlement in the lawsuit would have to have proof they purchased any of the listed products between Jan. 1, 2013 and June 18, 2018. The products must have been purchased in the U.S. as well.

Payouts would be minimal: a maximum $12.50 per household.

Here is the form you need to fill out if you want to file a claim.

