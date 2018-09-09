Candymaker settles class action lawsuit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The company Taste of Nature Inc. has settled a class action suit over the sale of many lines of candy. The basis of the lawsuit was that Taste of Nature Inc. unlawfully sold packages of candy with too much empty space inside.
The 16 candy brands are below:
- Cookie Dough Bites
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites
- Fudge Brownie Cookie Dough Bites
- Santa’s Village Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites
- Cookies N’ Cream Cookie Dough Bites
- Cinnamon Bun Bites
- Red Velvet Cupcake Bites
- Moon Pie Bites
- Strawberry Dream Bites
- Birthday Cake Cookie Dough Bites
- Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Bites
- Muddy Bears
- Shari Candies Cherry Sour Balls
- Despicable Me 2 Sour Gummies
- Sqwigglies
- Hello Kitty Treats
The class action lawsuit was filed in May of 2018. The woman who filed it, Dacia Trentham, accused Taste of Nature Inc. of packaging its candies in cardboard that you couldn't see inside with too much empty space.
Despite the legal loss, Taste of Nature Inc. maintains it did nothing wrong. The company claims its packaging was legal, but the two sides have agreed to settle the lawsuit so there will not be any further litigation.
People who could get any settlement in the lawsuit would have to have proof they purchased any of the listed products between Jan. 1, 2013 and June 18, 2018. The products must have been purchased in the U.S. as well.
Payouts would be minimal: a maximum $12.50 per household.
Here is the form you need to fill out if you want to file a claim.
