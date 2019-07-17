Florida's 2-day sport lobster season opens next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2019 spiny lobster season opens with the two-day recreational mini-season July 24-25, followed by the regular commercial and recreational lobster season, which starts Aug. 6 and runs through March 31, 2020.

“Spiny lobster season is an exciting time of year to be on the water,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Robert Spottswood said. “But it’s also a time to remember safety on the water and to remember the importance of taking care around Florida’s important coral reefs.”

Participants must have a recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit to recreationally harvest unless they are exempt from recreational license requirements.

Florida wildlife officials have details on bag limits, size limits, where to harvest and other regulations on their website.

Wildlife officials are asking harvesters using bully netting to keep lights directed toward the water and avoid shining them at houses or people along the shoreline.

Anyone caught with illegal lobster will be charged accordingly. Penalties can include up to 60 days in jail and fines up to $500.

FWC reminds divers to use care around corals and other marine life and care with yourself and other divers. Always use a divers-down warning device.

