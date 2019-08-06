Freedom Boat Club offers free boat rides at 3 locations in August

Freedom Boat Club will be offering free boat rides during the company's New Boater Experience Days at its three First Coast locations in August.

These events are held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are a way for everyone to experience freedom on the water in person and learn the benefits of membership.

The first event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18 at the St. Augustine Freedom Boat Club location. Everyone is invited to come out to visit the staff and check out the boats at the Camachee Cove Marina location at 3036-A Harbor Dr.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, the public is invited to Freedom Boat Club at Beach Marine to tour the docks, check out the 70-foot houseboat known as the “Boffice” and to enjoy free boat rides. Freedom Boat Club in Jacksonville Beach is located at 2315 Beach Blvd.

The final August New Boater Experience Day will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, at Freedom Boat Club at Julington Creek Marina. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., everyone can visit the docks and check out the local waterways on their free boat ride. Freedom Boat Club at Julington Creek Marina is located at 12807 San Jose Blvd.

Freedom Boat Club’s New Boater Experience Day events are always free and open to the public. It is a chance for everyone to get out on the water and see all that Freedom Boat Club has to offer.

For more information about the events at the St. Augustine and Jacksonville Beach locations contact Bill Edinger at bedinger@freedomboatclub.com or call 904-673-0024. For information about the event at Julington Creek Marina, contact George Biastre,Jr. at georgeb@freedomboatclub.com or 904-239-0590.

