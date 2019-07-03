Man catches record-breaking catfish

SANTA ROSA, Fla. - Angler Marvin Griffin caught a Florida record-breaking flathead catfish using live bait in the Yellow River.

He took his catch to a state hatchery where fisheries biologists weighed it. The flathead catfish weighs 69.3 pounds and is 47 inches long.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission certified it as setting a new state record.

The previous state record weighed 63.8 pounds and was caught in the Chattahoochee River in 2016.

Griffin’s family has been fishing the Yellow River for years and have historically caught exceptionally large catfish there. Griffin’s uncle, James Auston Jr., caught a state record flathead catfish in the Yellow River and held the record from 2011 until 2016.

"I have always wanted to catch a state record,” said Griffin. “After my uncle caught his, I made it a mission of mine to catch my own.”

Flathead catfish are a non-native fish found in many Northwest Florida panhandle river systems. Flatheads prefer long, slow-flowing, moderately turbid rivers. Their solitary lifestyle makes them more difficult to catch than other catfish. Adult flathead catfish feed primarily on live fish, crawfish, freshwater clams and mussels.

