Tax refunds could be delayed due to government shutdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Millions of Americans may be missing out on getting early tax refunds if the government shutdown persists.

Some people use their tax returns for family vacations or day-to-day expenses, so they’re depending on getting the money from Uncle Sam. Others say the money is a bonus, and they don’t need it right now.

As the country’s tax collector is affected by the government shutdown, many people in Jacksonville are already considering the possibility of not receiving tax returns on time.

Some people in San Marco had mixed thoughts on the subject.

"I’m OK, in an essence, with patience and other things that money can’t afford. I’m hoping people would kind of tap into themselves," Bruce McGriff ll said.

But Rachel Barksdale said not getting her tax refund on time could cause a change of plans for her family.

"You know, we would probably not go on that vacation and have to wait until the summertime," Barksdale said.

During a government shutdown, the Internal Revenue Service doesn’t perform audits or pay refunds. That’s because the agency is operating with less than 13 percent of its workforce, according to sources.

Some people said they’re prepared for the worst-case scenario.

"I try to set myself ahead, so, it is what it is. I’ll be OK. When they open back up, we will have the rest of our money," Dwayne Berry said.

Tax-filing season usually begins this month, but the IRS hasn’t announced when people can start submitting their tax returns.

For now, if you call the IRS, you’ll hear a message that says normal operations will resume as soon as possible.

