2 finalists to be next president will visit Edward Waters College

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The top two candidates to become the new president of Jacksonville's only historically black college will meet with students and faculty Wednesday.

Zachary Faison, a lawyer at Tuskegee University's office of general counsel, and Said Sewell, a senior fellow with the American Association of State Colleges and Universities in Washington were named finalists to be president of Edward Waters College. Nat Glover is stepping down after seven years at the helm of the 150-year-old college.

WJCT-89.9 News reported that Sewell's background isn't scandal-free. In 2016, when he was with Kent State University, Sewell was named in a whistleblower lawsuit. He was also accused of removing two deans without following established rules when he was chief operating officer for Lincoln University.

The two finalists will begin Wednesday with a breakfast forum with department chairs and cabinet staff and end the day with an open forum with the student body. The candidates will also meet with search committee members and alumni.

On Thursday, both candidates are scheduled to meet with the board of trustees.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.