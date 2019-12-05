Young EDDY awards co-host surprised at elementary school

JACKSONVLILE, Fla. – Many entered but only one could win the opportunity to co-emcee Duval County's Teacher of the Year award ceremony next year with Morning Show anchor Melanie Lawson.

On Thursday, Lawson surprised the winner at Biscayne Elementary School during what the kids thought was an assembly on discipline.

The students had no idea what was going on until Lawson announced the 2020 EDDY Awards co-host will be Jordan Saunders, a fifth grader at Biscayne.

Jordan's mom and dad were there for the surprise and could not have been prouder.

Jordan's audition video was creative, witty and highlighted his math skills -- and the teacher who helped bring them to light. (Check out the video below)

The teacher, Ms. Delphonse, was brought to tears by Jordan's proud mention of his perfect math FSA score last year and how she helped him get there.

"I'm super proud of Jordan," she said. "He is such a dynamic student. I had him last year, and he is a natural born leader."

There's nothing shy about Jordan, and when he takes the stage with Lawson at the EDDY awards, he'll definitely be ready. He showed that Thursday morning – with a little swagger.

Five finalists were recently named for the 2020 Florida Blue Duval County Teacher of the Year award. The winner will be announced at the 29th Annual EDDY Awards Gala on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.