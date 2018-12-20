4 Duval public schools score 'very poor,' 3 need 'replacement'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A report shows seven public school buildings in Duval County fall in the "very poor" or "replacement" categories.

"Replacement" means the cost to maintain and renovate the building is high compared to the estimated cost of replacing the building.

On average, the school buildings in Duval County are about 60 years old. Five of the buildings are elementary schools, one is a middle school and one is a K-12 school for students with disabilities.

They're the oldest among Florida school districts, and although they're still safe and operational, they have older, outdated components.

A new study gives each school a Facility Condition Index. Out of the Duval County School District's 158 schools:

Seven score "good"

49 score "poor"

Four score "very poor"

Three fall under the "replacement" category

The seven schools falling in the "very poor" or "replacement" categories are located on the Northside, Northwest Jacksonville or around the Urban Core area. Pickett Elementary, Highlands Elementary and Annie R. Morgan Elementary schools fall in the "replacement" category. Kirby Smith Middle School, Mt. Herman Exceptional Student Center, Henry F. Kite Elementary School and San Mateo Elementary School are considered "very poor."

The list of possible deficiencies is long. Examples include issues with heating and cooling equipment, roofing, flooring, playgrounds, fire alarm systems and plumbing.

The greatest repair needs fall under the mechanical category at $262 million, followed by the interior category at $244 million. Out of the 12 total categories, repairs would cost nearly $1.1 billion.

The school district will consider things like school grades and enrollment projection to determine the best option for the schools.

