4 Jacksonville schools designated as 'Schools of Excellence'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four Duval County public schools were recently added to the state’s list of “Schools of Excellence,” bringing the total number to 31.
The new four schools that received the designation were:
New Berlin Elementary School
Seaside Community Charter School
Sandalwood High School
Duval Charter School
The “Schools of Excellence” program was created in 2016 under House Bill 7069. To be eligible, a school must:
1. Rank in the 80th percentile or higher for district schools with the same grade levels in two of the last three school years.
2. Receive a grade of “A” or “B” in each of the three most recent school years.
Benefits of being a "School of Excellence" include more flexibility in the curriculum and it being easier for teachers to renew their teaching certificates.
Below is a full list of "Schools of Excellence" in Duval County:
Fishweir Elementary School
Dinsmore Elementary School
Atlantic Beach Elementary School
Hendricks Avenue Elementary School
San Pablo Elementary School
John Stockton Elementary School
J. Allen Axson Elementary School
Jacksonville Beach Elementary School
New Berlin Elementary School (new)
Bartram Springs Elementary
Seabreeze Elementary School
Kernan Trail Elementary School
Chimney Lakes Elementary School
Sabal Palm Elementary School
Neptune Beach Elementary School
Alimacani Elementary School
Mandarin Oaks Elementary School
Chets Creek Elementary School
Seaside Community Charter School (new)
Kirby-Smith Middle School
Julia Landon College Preparatory & Leadership Development School
Duncan U. Fletcher Middle School
James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School
LaVilla School of the Arts
Paxon School of Advanced Studies
Douglas Anderson School of the Arts
Stanton College Preparatory School
Sandalwood High School (new)
Duval Charter at Baymeadows
Darnell Cookman Middle and High School
Duval Charter School at Flagler Center (new)
