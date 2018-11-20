4 Jacksonville schools designated as 'Schools of Excellence'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four Duval County public schools were recently added to the state’s list of “Schools of Excellence,” bringing the total number to 31.

The new four schools that received the designation were:

New Berlin Elementary School

Seaside Community Charter School

Sandalwood High School

Duval Charter School

The “Schools of Excellence” program was created in 2016 under House Bill 7069. To be eligible, a school must:

1. Rank in the 80th percentile or higher for district schools with the same grade levels in two of the last three school years.

2. Receive a grade of “A” or “B” in each of the three most recent school years.

Benefits of being a "School of Excellence" include more flexibility in the curriculum and it being easier for teachers to renew their teaching certificates.

Below is a full list of "Schools of Excellence" in Duval County:

Fishweir Elementary School

Dinsmore Elementary School

Atlantic Beach Elementary School

Hendricks Avenue Elementary School

San Pablo Elementary School

John Stockton Elementary School

J. Allen Axson Elementary School

Jacksonville Beach Elementary School

New Berlin Elementary School (new)

Bartram Springs Elementary

Seabreeze Elementary School

Kernan Trail Elementary School

Chimney Lakes Elementary School

Sabal Palm Elementary School

Neptune Beach Elementary School

Alimacani Elementary School

Mandarin Oaks Elementary School

Chets Creek Elementary School

Seaside Community Charter School (new)

Kirby-Smith Middle School

Julia Landon College Preparatory & Leadership Development School

Duncan U. Fletcher Middle School

James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School

LaVilla School of the Arts

Paxon School of Advanced Studies

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

Stanton College Preparatory School

Sandalwood High School (new)

Duval Charter at Baymeadows

Darnell Cookman Middle and High School

Duval Charter School at Flagler Center (new)

Click here to see which schools in your child’s county are "Schools of Excellence."

