Airsoft gun found in student's car at Mandarin High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An airsoft gun was found Tuesday morning in a student's vehicle at Mandarin High School, according to a robocall sent out to parents.

Principal John Kniseley said school leaders and law enforcement "became aware" that a student might have a prohibited item on school property.

The student's vehicle was searched and the airsoft gun was found, Kniseley said. The student will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.

"Airsoft guns and other types of replica firearms are prohibited items on our campus," Kniseley said. "We appreciate the swift action by staff and school law enforcement."

He emphasized that at no time was student safety threatened.

Kniseley asked parents to talk to their children about the incident and to monitor the items students bring to school.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.