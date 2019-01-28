App allows Glynn County students to report safety concerns, bullying

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - The Glynn County School System has a new tool to combat bullying, cyber abuse, threats of violence, self-harm and other inappropriate behaviors.

The district has enrolled with STOPit, a technology platform that allows students to submit anonymous reports containing text, photos or video to school administrators, who then have the ability to message the reporters, conduct effective investigations and manage and mitigate risks in the school.

“Our students in Glynn County have continued to express concern about having the ability to anonymously report concerns regarding safety, to include bullying and threats of harm without their being ridicule from their peers. It is our hope that STOPit will meet that need for our students,” said Senetra Haywood, director of student services for Glynn County Schools.

READ: Parent FAQs on STOPit

The STOPit platform includes a mobile app and a robust back-end tracking and management system.

STOPit's mobile app provides users with fast, secure and anonymous reporting -- all at the touch of a button. Administrators are equipped with STOPit Admin, a comprehensive, streamlined, cloud-based incident management system that also helps schools identify trends, send alerts and take control of incidents before they spiral out of control.

While no student information is needed to use STOPit, the only way personally identifiable information will be accessible through the mobile app is if a student voluntarily includes it within the content of a report or message.

“We are hopeful that during this implementation, Glynn County students will utilize this tool for its intended purpose, and our school administrators will be able to more effectively address any safety concerns that may arise in their schools,” Haywood said.

Beyond incident reporting, STOPit aims to empower students to stand up for themselves and for one another, as well as keep students safe and cultivate a kind and respectful school climate, online and off.

“We believe our adoption of STOPit is an important step in our continued effort to provide a positive school climate and a safe learning environment for our students,” Haywood said.

The STOPit program launch is scheduled for Feb. 8 and will be piloted for students in grades 5-12.

The mobile app can be downloaded through the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Students and parents can find instructions on how to use the app through a flyer with step-by-step instructions.

For any other questions, contact Senetra Haywood at shaywood@glynn.k12.ga.us or 912-267-4100 ext. 1512.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.