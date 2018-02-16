Applications open for Master in Public Policy Minority Fellowship Program at JU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're African-American and are looking to further your education for free, this program may be for you.

Applications are now open for a new Master in Public Policy Minority Fellowship Program at Jacksonville University.

Two African-American candidates will be chosen each year for a full-tuition scholarship that includes a yearly stipend, internship with the mayor's office and job placement assistance after graduation.

"You have to provide opportunities for experience and real jobs," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said.

The program is designed to train future African-American leaders who will stay and contribute to the Jacksonville community.

"Sometimes the young people want to leave the city and do something different," said Edward Waters College President Nat Glover, a former Jacksonville sheriff. "But we don't want to lose people that can retain because they don't feel like it's an opportunity."

If you want to find out if you're eligible, visit https://www.ju.edu/publicpolicy/admissions/.

Applicant criteria

Must be an African-American student with a degree from an accredited university.

Must commit to work in the Jacksonville area for three years after receiving the Master in Public Policy.

Must meet the admissions standards and requirements of the MPP program.

Fellowship Advisory Board

As part of the Fellowship Program, a Fellowship Advisory Board has been established to identify and recruit qualified candidates. The Board will be composed of community leaders who have a passion to enhance opportunities for African-American graduates and in coordination with the Director of the Public Policy Institute will seek and recommend Fellowship applicants, and develop a mentorship plan.

To date, board members are:

1. Cynthia B. Chomiak – Founder and Chief Executive, Educated Decisions LLC; Jacksonville University Board of Trustees.

2. Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. – Chief Executive Officer, Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

3. The Honorable Nathaniel Glover Jr. – President, Edward Waters College, former Jacksonville Sheriff.

4. Mark L. Griffin – Pastor and Chief Executive Officer, Wayman Temple.

5. Matthew Kane – Owner, Greenshades Software, Inc.; Secretary and Advocate, Jacksonville University Board of Trustees.

6. Dawn Lockhart – Director of Strategic Partnerships, City of Jacksonville.

7. Dr. Charles E. Moreland – Director of Community Affairs, City of Jacksonville.

8. Charles Wodehouse – President, CSX Technology, Inc. (Retired); Senior Vice President, CSX Transportation (Retired); Treasurer, Jacksonville University Board of Trustees.

Program start date

The Fellowship Program will begin outreach to potentially qualified applicants in February and the first cohort of Wodehouse Fellows will begin classes in August.

