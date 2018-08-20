Arguments set in ‘high quality' schools case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Nov. 8 in a long-running legal fight about whether the state has properly carried out a 1998 constitutional amendment that requires it to provide a “uniform, efficient, safe, secure and high quality” system of public schools.

The Supreme Court issued an order Monday scheduling the arguments.

The 1998 constitutional amendment, in part, said it is a "paramount duty of the state to make adequate provision for the education of all children residing within its borders."

The amendment fleshed that out, in part, by saying adequate provision will be made for a "uniform, efficient, safe, secure, and high quality system" of public schools.

The group Citizens for Strong Schools and other plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in 2009, alleging the state had not properly carried out the amendment.

A Leon County circuit judge ruled in favor of the state in 2016, and the 1st District Court of Appeal followed suit in December. That prompted the plaintiffs to go to the Supreme Court, which said in April that it would take up the case.

News Service of Florida