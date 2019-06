Pixabay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - At least 300 Duval County teacher vacancies are projected in the 2019 school year, according to statistics from Teach For America.

The numbers released during a school board workshop on Tuesday also revealed the teacher vanacies in the last three years.

The vacancy numbers from Teach For America included:

2016: 191

2017: 177

2018: 189

2019: (Projected) 300

