2019-20 school meal programs: What Duval County parents need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Public Schools on Wednesday released information about its 2019-20 school meal programs before students head back to class.

The application for free or reduced-price meals will be available after Thursday, the school district said. Household size and income will be used to determine eligibility.

VIEW: 2019-20 Policy for free and reduced lunch

DCPS identified the 126 schools that provide free lunch and breakfast under the National School Lunch Program.

LIST: Schools providing free lunch and breakfast through National School Lunch Program

The district released a separate list of schools taking part in the Universal Free Breakfast Program. The district noted the schools in this program are not part of the National School Lunch Program. Between both programs, according to DCPS, all district schools provide free breakfast.

LIST: Students at these schools being provided free breakfast through Universal Free Breakfast Program

The district also named the schools where meals and snacks will be provided for free in participating after-school programs.

LIST: Afterschool Meal Program sites | VIEW: News release for Afterschool Meal Program

DCPS said parents and guardians can also find information on its website.

