Back to school party set for Eureka Gardens Monday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Children living in Eureka Gardens will get a real treat Monday as a Jacksonville law firm hosts a Back to School party from 2-4 p.m.

It's the third year, John Phillips and his law firm has hosted the party which he said have been a great success.

"The tragedies at Eureka Gardens far outnumber any other region on the first coast - mold, rust, bullets and carnage, Phillips said.

The Back to School party will include music from a boombox trailer, ice cream and about 100 backpacks loaded with school supplies will be given away to the kids.

