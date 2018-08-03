Changes greet Camden County students heading back to school

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - More than 9,000 student in Camden County are back in the classroom for the 2018-2019 school year.

Some upgrades were added since students were let out for the summer, including improvements to drainage systems and the widening of Laurel Island Parkway.

At Camden County High School, the student-faculty parking lot off Wildcat Drive will now allow for two-way traffic. It was previously an exit only.

The renovation of the Camden High School Fine Arts Center will be ongoing this year and will require changes to traffic patterns at CCHS.

For a list of bus routes and times, parents can go to www.camden.k12.ga.us or call the transportation hotline at 912-729-8374 year round for any questions about buses.

Phoebe Floyd, Camden County School District spokeswoman, said the county has two goals in mind for this school year.

"We want every student, faculty member and guest to come to our schools unburdened by concerns for their safety but capable and prepared to protect themselves and one another from any threat," Floyd said. "Academically, we want to continue the trajectory of success our schools have enjoyed in recent years and help everyone live up to their maximum potential."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.