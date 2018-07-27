Jacksonville church donating 1000 backpacks filled with school supplies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Church of Oakland in Jacksonville will donate more than 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to area children and teenagers to help them be prepared for the new school year.

Members of the church donated 100 of the backpacks to students attending the YMCA camp held at the church this summer. Many of the kids were thrilled to get the backpacks.

The church will distribute the remaining 900 backpacks August 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church during its Youth Explosion 2018 community outreach event.

The community outreach is free and open to the public. It will include free food, haircuts, giveaways and information about this school year.

The Church of Oakland has been a part of Jacksonville's Eastside community for more than 136 years. It is led by pastor Christopher McKee Jr. and is located at 1025 Jessie St. in Jacksonville.

For more information about the backpack giveaway. call 904-354-5295.

