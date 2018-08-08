Don't send your kids to school with these 3 toxic items

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As many parents are shopping for school supplies, there are a number of toxic items you may want to stay away from, according to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

It conducts annual tests of toys and school supplies.

Lab results show some supplies may contain asbestos, lead, and other hazardous chemicals. They include the following:

Trace amounts of asbestos in Playskool crayons sold at Dollar Tree. The dangerous substance can cause breathing difficulties and cancer if inhaled.Playskool crayons are also sold on Amazon and eBay. Dollar Tree said its tests showed no asbestos in the crayons.

High levels of phthalates were found in Jot brand 3-ring binders. These are also sold at Dollar Tree.

High levels of carcinogenic chemicals in Board Dudes brand dry erase markers were also detected. Those are sold on Amazon.

Full shopping guide: Safer school supplies

To make sure your kids are using the safest supplies possible, look for the Art and Creative Materials Institute (ACMI) and “AP” label.

It can be found on items like glue, markers, rulers and crayons. This will let you know the product is non-toxic.

For items like water bottles and lunch boxes, look for the “children's product certificate” on the product. That will let you know it's been tested in a third-party lab.

