Flagler deputies crack down on bad behavior near school zones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As another school year begins in Flagler County, deputies are beginning a 14-day enforcement, education and awareness operation led by the Sheriff's Office. Patrols have been increased in school zones and bus stops throughout the county in an effort to help keep kids safe and drivers obeying the law. The Sheriff's Office says while the operation is set to last 14 days ‘Operation School Zone Safety is NO ACCIDENT’ and is already delivering results.

On the first day, FCSO has made 56 traffic stops, issued 52 warnings for speeding or failure to yield, and issued five citations for violations including seat belt, speeding, driving while license suspended, and no motorcycle endorsement.

Most drivers were given warnings for educational purposes, but more actual citations will be issued in the coming weeks.

