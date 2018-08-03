Free vision, hearing screenings for children available Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Blue is hosting free health screenings for kids on Saturday, before the new school year begins in Jacksonville. Vision and hearing tests will available free of charge, as well as hands-only CPR training from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Florida Blue Center at the River City Marketplace located at 13141 City Station Drive.

The Back to School event will also include food samples from Chick-fil-A and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Kids can also enjoy balloon art, face painting and hang out with local mascots from the Jumbo Shrimp, Jacksonville Iceman, and more.

Students attending will also have a chance to win free school supplies.

