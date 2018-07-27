Glynn County offers back-to-school health clinic for students

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Glynn County Health Department is holding a back-to-school clinic day on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for students to get screenings and immunizations that students need before starting the new school year.

No appointments are needed and students will be seen on a first-come. first served basis.

Students entering any Georgia school for the first time must have a completed certificate of vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screening form.

Also, children born on or after Jan.1, 2002 who are attending seventh grade and new students in Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12 must have received one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of the meningococcal vaccine.

While not required, the Health Department recommends that all students 11 and older get the human papillomavirus vaccine. The HPV vaccine protects against most of the cancers caused by the human papillomavirus.

If you need more information about the back to school health clinic, call the Glynn County Health Department at 912-264-3961.

