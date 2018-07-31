Know the ABC's of back-to-school shopping online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Getting your kids the supplies they need for school takes time and money. And it can be stressful.

One website is hoping to take the stress out of back-to-school shopping. Educational Products Inc. helps you find exactly what your child needs for school, all at the click of a mouse.

Schools directly participate in this by uploading their list of required items through the website. All parents have to do is go online and start shopping.

The website looks just like your typical shopping list except it's geared toward your child's school.

All you need to do is type out the school's zip code. Once you find your child’s school, there’s a top to bottom list showing the required supplies your student needs for the new school year.

For younger students, this is done grade-by-grade. For older students, it's done by class.

The products are organized into a pack and shipped directly to you.

While many schools participate in this program, not all do. That's where parents can help by working with the EPI to get your child's school signed up. To find out more, click here: educationalproducts.com

