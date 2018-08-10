Nassau County: Your complete guide as kids head back to school

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - The Nassau County School District is making sure the first day of school kicks off without a hitch.

Nassau County is one of Northeast Florida's fastest growing communities. This year, enrollment numbers are up as more houses are being built and more families are moving in.

One of the district’s newest schools is Wildlight Elementary. It opened last year with more than 600 students. That number continues to increase as a new school year begins.

Here are the latest numbers from the school district:

12,138 students are enrolled

That number stood at 11,735 at the end of last year

The district is beginning the year with 789 teachers

Changes in the new school year

When students arrive to school on Friday, they will notice a safety officer on every campus, up-to-date locks, surveillance systems, and mental health support teams.

We are mindful of the importance of student safety and the critical role we all play to ensure our schools are safe places for students and staff. -Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns

School bus guide

Bus schedules and route information are posted on the school and district websites.

If your child is in middle or high school and they live over two miles from school, they're eligible to ride the bus.

Elementary students are eligible for the bus if they live over one mile.

Parents need to fill out and return a Bus Registration Form within five school days of their initial ride

Route changes or notes to ride a different bus won't be accepted until mid-September

Children who attend a school they're not zoned for are not eligible to ride the bus.

If you have questions, call the Transportation Department at (904) 225-0127 or (904) 879-5031.

