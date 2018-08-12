Salon gives Duval County kids free haircuts to start school in style

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County students go back to school Monday, and many of them will be sporting a new haircut free of charge, thanks to the Cuts for Confidence program. Kimberly Clarke Salon started the event 11 years ago, and the turnout this year was huge.

The owner of Kimberly Clarke Salon, Kimberly Jackson, says it's important for children to start off the school year feeling confident, and a haircut does just that.

"We have some people who come year after year. My first client, I asked her when was her last haircut and she said last year at this event. That in itself made it all worth it. It just makes a huge difference to see the smiles on the kids faces when they leave. I know that it made a big difference," Jackson said.

One student taking advantage of the free haircut is also giving back to those who need hair. Catriona Keel will be a junior in high school this year and donated over 10 inches of her hair.

"I don't need to have a lot (of hair) all the time and that's why I wanted to donate. And there are people who do need it and they want it because some get self conscious and it can help them and that's what I want to do. Help people," Keel said.

Her mother couldn't be more proud and says financially, this event is a huge help, since back-to-school time can break the bank.

Diana Hardesty is a mother of four who said Cuts for Confidence is saving her family a bundle.

"I know that we have spent, with all the school supplies, clothes, contacts and glasses, probably around $700," said Hardesty.

Stylists also taught the kids how to make their hair look great and save time while getting ready for school in the morning.

