St. Johns County: Everything you need to know as kids head back to school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Summer vacation is over and it's time to head back to school for students in St. Johns County.

Students, parents and teachers won't be the only ones gearing up for the first day of school.

Bus drivers are getting ready to head back out on the roads to pick up thousands of students across the district on Friday. This year, buses will travel millions of miles on their routes.

St. John’s County facts

21,000 students will ride the bus to school this year

There will be a total of 258 school buses covering about 4.7 million miles throughout the entire school year

There are roughly 7,000 bus stops in the entire county

Bus stop safety reminders

Make sure your kids are standing away from the road while they are waiting for the bus to arrive

Students should not push or shove at the bus stop

If possible, the school district recommends parents stay with their children until the bus arrives

The school district recommends students get to their bus stop at least 5 minutes before their scheduled pick up time.

School safety

Students will notice several new safety measures this school year. According to Superintendent Tim Forson, there will be:

Stricter rules for people to enter school buildings during the day

Classroom doors will lock during the day

A resource officer or security officer at every school in the district

These security measures are in place starting on the first day of school.

