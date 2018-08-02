Ware County students head back to school with new safety measures

WARE COUNTY, Ga. - Ware County students headed back to school Thursday with some added protections.

Superintendent Jim LeBrun said the district brought in a security firm to assess its safety plan and facilities. He said that some of the changes the district is implementing after that consultation will be visible for students and parents -- but others won't.

Among the visible changes are security cameras that have been installed at all public school facilities and a resource officer who will be placed at each school. LeBrun said adding resource officers at every elementary school was made possible through a partnership with the local chief of police and sheriff.

“You'll notice that right off the bat," LeBrun said. "So that's a positive move.”

New bag policy

Officials also announced during the summer that students in grades pre-K through 12 would only be allowed to carry clear or mesh backpacks on their campuses. The district provided students with approved mesh backpacks, but parents can also purchase their own, as long as they follow the district's guidelines.

READ: FAQs about Ware County Schools backpack policy

District officials said they contacted local businesses to request that they stock clear or mesh backpacks.

No oversized bags are permitted, and Ware County Learning Center students are not permitted to bring a bag of any kind to school.

'Hardening' schools

LeBrun said school staff have also increased their safety training. He said the safety measures are all intended to make school facilities harder to penetrate.

“Schools, churches, stores, they are considered soft targets. We're putting things in place to make (our schools) hard targets," LeBrun said.

Parents seemed to be in favor of the safety changes, and many said they're just ready to get back into the school routine.

“Summer's been great, but it’s time to get back to the grind and get back to our education and start the back-to-school routine,” parent Lindsey Tatum said.

LeBrun told News4Jax that one of his main goals for the district this year is to build strong relationships between the students and teachers so that if anything is wrong, the students don't hesitate to speak up.

Transportation changes

Another change for the district is a pilot program at some schools that will use software to enhance car rider pickup, LeBrun said.

“If that proves successful, we're going to spread that into other schools.”

He said the district's school buses also have added security: four digital cameras on each bus instead of the previous two cameras.

Ware County's transportation director said 72 bus drivers have been training all summer and practiced their routes for the last two weeks before the start of the school year. Those drivers are ready to transport about 4,000 riders around the county.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.