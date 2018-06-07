Board member concerned after superintendent's relatives promoted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A member of the Duval County School Board said he's concerned after learning the son and niece of outgoing Superintendent Dr. Patricia Willis were promoted.

Duval County Public Schools said no policies were violated when the board voted to approve 19 principal changes for the 2018-2019 school year.

The list included moving Rashard Willis, the superintendent's son, from assistant principal at Jacksonville Beach Elementary School to principal at S.A. Hull Elementary School. It also included moving Deshune Bush, the superintendent's niece, from principal at Biscayne Bay Elementary School to principal at Kirby Smith Middle School.

Board member Scott Shine said he voted in favor of the 19 principal changes during a meeting on Tuesday, but said he didn't realize two of them involved Willis' family members.

"My concerns are that there could have been more transparency about these relationships, and we could've handled this different, as opposed to this being a direct decision by the superintendent," Shine said. "Someone else in the organization could have taken responsibility for this."

School board Chair Paula Wright said the superintendent did her job and board members must do theirs.

"We received the transaction three days ahead of time and it is our responsibility to look at the list, ask any questions, call the superintendent ahead of time and ask any relevant pertinent questions ... even open-ended questions like. 'Is there anything I need to know?'" said Wright.

The four schools involved in the changes for Rashard Willis and Deshune Bush are A-rated schools.

The district said making principal reassignments at the end of each school year is standard and required. After Dr. Diana Greene takes over as superintendent on July 1, she will have the power to make changes, if necessary.

Greene recently told News4Jax she expected Willis to make the reassignments and will made adjustments if they are needed.

Board members Becki Couch and Cheryl Grimes had no comment when asked about the promotions.

Board member Warren Jones did not share any concern for the matter, but told News4Jax he would have preferred the next superintendent make the decision.

Board member Ashley Smith Juarez shared the following statement:

In the time that I have worked with Dr. Willis as Superintendent and when she was Deputy Superintendent, I have never questioned her morals, ethics or commitment to DCPS. When I learned of all 19 Principal moves, I met with Dr. Willis to understand the reasoning behind the changes. I affirmed with legal that there were no concerns with these or other appointments as I have done at times previously; not because I doubted Dr. Willis but because of process. Legal had no policy or statutory concerns. Principal changes are seldom easy. Dr. Willis could have taken the easy road. She could have received these recommendations from senior staff and ignored them or set 2 or 7 or all 19 of them aside for the next Superintendent. She didn't. She knew principals need the summer to prepare schools to open in August. She made her recommendations based on the advice of her staff and in the interest of children. I stand behind my vote to affirm the qualifications of the individuals as required by statute and have no concern about the ethics of their origin.

