DCPS GRADUATION SAFETY: 6 safety rules to follow on the big day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Extra security measures are in place now that graduation season is in full swing.

The Duval County School district is making sure everyone is safe when it comes to security at commencement ceremonies.

Four graduation ceremonies are scheduled Friday at different venues around Jacksonville.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: DCPS Graduation Schedule

The district is encouraging everyone to plan ahead and know the rules so you don’t miss the festivities.

Rules to Follow

Make sure that your bag is not too big. Bags must be smaller than 12 inches high and 12 inches wide. It is suggested that you NOT bring camera bags or handbags. Strollers must be checked in the lobby and cannot be brought into the ceremony because they pose a trip hazard, according to DCPS. Helium balloons are not allowed in any venues. Banners and non-helium balloons can be checked at the door and picked up after the ceremony. Be prepared to pay for parking. Not all venues have free parking so you may need to pay, especially if you're going to parking downtown. Arrive early so you don’t miss any of the festivities. Graduation will start on time.

Along with graduation ceremonies, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will provide extra security at elementary schools in Duval County for the remainder of the year.

The decision to request additional security is a precaution in light of the recent shooting at a Texas high school that left 10 dead.

READ MORE: More security at Duval County elementary schools after Texas shooting

School resource officers are already in place at middle and high schools.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.