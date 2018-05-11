Duval County narrows search for school superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County school board will conduct one-on-one interviews with the remaining candidates for the open superintendent job on Friday.

The semifinalists for the job are Michael Dunsmore, Diana Greene, Sito Narcisse, Harrison Peters and Erick Pruitt. Frederick Heid was named a semifinalist, but he withdrew his name from consideration.

The interviews, which are closed to the public, are taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Schultz Center for Teaching and Leadership. The School Board will hold focus groups on Saturday, where three people hand-picked by each board member will question the five candidates. The meeting is open to the public, but only those picked by the board members can ask questions.

For anyone interested in attending but not able to make it, the event will be streamed online.

The School Board will meet Monday afternoon and is expected to identify finalists at 6 p.m.

Background checks will be initiated on the finalists and a second round of interviews will happen next Wednesday through Friday.

The School Board is expected to announce its preferred candidate at a 4 p.m. next Friday.

An offer will be made on or before June 1, with a goal of having the new superintendent on the job on July 1.

A link to the resumes of the remaining candidates can be found here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.